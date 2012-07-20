Nestle Pulled A New Kit Kat Mascot Because It Looked Too Much Like Pedobear

Photo: The Age

Nestle has pulled an image from its Kit Kat Facebook page because the mascot featured in it looked a whole lot like Pedobear.If you’re not familiar with Pedobear, it’s an internet meme of a pedophilic bear used to mock pedophiles.



Nestle Australia & New Zealand confirmed to The Age that it created the image to launch its Instagram account, but say that it had no idea that Pedobear existed. Here’s the statement it gave The Age:

“We produced this photo – of a real guy in a bear suit – to launch Instagram through our Facebook community. The picture is not Pedobear. We had never heard of Pedobear. But when the possibility of its similarity to the so-called ‘Pedobear’ was raised with us, we immediately removed it.”

Whoops.

NOW SEE: 13 Epic Twitter Fails By Big Brands >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.