Nestlé is releasing an $88 gold Kit Kat bar for Chinese New Year in Australia

Photo: Nestle

Nestlé Australia is releasing an exclusive range of gold Kit Kat bars in celebration of this coming Chinese New Year.

According to Nestlé, the bar will feature Phoenix Oolong tea leaves from China’s Guangdong Province with elements of lychee, rose petals, wafers, milk chocolate and topped with rose jelly.

The 24k gold chocolate bars will go on sale this Thursday January 28 at 8am and will cost $88 each. The number eight is symbolic of good fortune and wealth and considered as one of the luckiest numbers in Chinese culture.

Only 88 of these handcrafted finger bars will be produced nationwide and will be available at Nestlé’s concept store at KIT KAT Studio Melbourne Central.

But this is not the first time that the food and beverage company has gone gold.

Last year, Nestlé introduced a limited edition Kit Kat in Japan called Chocolatory Sublime Gold, a one finger bar covered in gold leaf costing $22 each.

Only 500 of these exclusive bars were made and sold in eight boutique stores across the country to celebrate one million visitors to Nestlé Japan’s Chocolatory stores.

Other flavours to be released by Nestlé for Chinese New Year will be: Tangerine Crème Brûlée, Taro and Black Sesame, Red Bean and Toasted Coconut and Almond Cookie.

