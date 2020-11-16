Nestlé has announced that Red Skins and Chicos will now be named Red Rippers and Cheekies

Photo Illustration by Matt Blyth/Getty Images

Nestlé has announced the new names for Red Skins and Chicos, which will now be named Red Rippers and Cheekies.

The company announced the names would be changed back in June, following sustained pressure from customers and activists who said the old names were racially insensitive.

The renamed products will hit store shelves in 2021.

“Nestlé has an unwavering commitment to upholding respect for our friends, neighbours and colleagues,” said the company’s general confectionary manager, Chris O’Donnell.

“We hope Australians will support the evolution of these two much loved lollies – while the names are new, the lollies themselves remain unchanged.”

Back in June, amid a strong global push for racial justice amid the Black Lives Matter protests, Nestlé – which distributes the lollies in Australia under the Allens brand – announced it would axe the controversial names, which have raised the ire of consumers and activists in recent years.

‘Redskin’ is a pejorative slang term for a Native American in Canada and the United States, whereas ‘chico’ can be a derogatory term for a person of Latin American descent.

In July, O’Donnell told Business Insider Australia the decision to change the name was made to avoid “marginalising” Nestlé customers. “It was a reflection of us wanting to ensure that we weren’t marginalising any of our consumers,” he said.

“In the first instance, we just made the decision that we are going to change the name,” he said at the time. “We’re now going through the process of what we’re going to change it to and we’ll work quickly to get it into the market.”

“What you see with that example is an evolution of brands wanting to continue to be relevant into the future,” he added.

Also in July, the National Football League in the US announced it would change the name and logo of the Washington Redskins, a team which had faced similarly intensifying protests. A new name is yet to be decided for the franchise, which is currently operating under the moniker Washington Football Team.

Red Rippers and Cheekies will appear on Australian store shelves in 2021, with Nestlé saying it will keep package changes “simple” to ensure easy identification.

