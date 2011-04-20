Nestio Is a Neat Web App That Makes Apartment Hunting On Craigslist Useful Again

Photo: Nestio.com
Apartment searching is a horrible, tedious, painful, and drawn-out process.NYC startup Nestio is looking to change all that by streamlining the apartment search process.
Unlike the scores of websites aiming to make searching better, Nestio instead aims to categorize listings you’ve already found.
Instead of bookmarking listings you like in your browser, or adding shortcuts to listings, all you need to do is copy the listing’s URL into Nestio and it works its magic, stripping down the listing to its barest essentials.
Once you’ve inputted several listings, Nestio can compare them side by side, show them all on a map, and even more, all in an amazingly sleek interface. Nestio even notifies you when listings change or are taken off the market.
The thing we like the most about Nestio is that it keeps things incredibly simple. You can be up and going within minutes; literally all you need to do is enter in an email address and password.
Nestio doesn’t work with every brokerage and apartment searching website yet (the service is still in Beta), and their iOS app is still in the works, but there is so much potential here. Craigslist integration has already been perfectly executed, however.
All you need to do to get started is enter in your email address and a password. Nestio will send you an email with a link in it to confirm your email address.
Once you create a login, Nestio immediately asks for apartment listings to start organising. You can add listings using a bookmarklet, by pasting a URL, by using the built-in search, and even by emailing a unique address (like in Evernote)
If you use the built-in Craigslist search, Nestio will send you straight to Craigslist with your criteria inputted in the Craigslist search.
Visit a listing for an apartment and click the bookmarklet. You'll see this confirmation when Nestio has added the listing to your account. The bookmarklet doesn't work on every apartment brokerage website yet, but Craigslist works perfectly.
Click the listing you just created and this is how it will look. We love how the interface only shows essential information. You can view a map, photos, a timeline for when an apartment was listed, contact information, editable notes, and a link to the original listing.
Click the pen next to the price to edit the price of the listing if it changes, or if you want to factor in a broker fee. A very convenient feature.
This is the comparison screen. Nestio makes it incredibly simple to compare the most important specs for each apartment.
