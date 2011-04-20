Nestio Is a Neat Web App That Makes Apartment Hunting On Craigslist Useful Again

Photo: Nestio.com

Apartment searching is a horrible, tedious, painful, and drawn-out process.NYC startup Nestio is looking to change all that by streamlining the apartment search process.



Unlike the scores of websites aiming to make searching better, Nestio instead aims to categorize listings you’ve already found.

Instead of bookmarking listings you like in your browser, or adding shortcuts to listings, all you need to do is copy the listing’s URL into Nestio and it works its magic, stripping down the listing to its barest essentials.

Once you’ve inputted several listings, Nestio can compare them side by side, show them all on a map, and even more, all in an amazingly sleek interface. Nestio even notifies you when listings change or are taken off the market.

The thing we like the most about Nestio is that it keeps things incredibly simple. You can be up and going within minutes; literally all you need to do is enter in an email address and password.

Nestio doesn’t work with every brokerage and apartment searching website yet (the service is still in Beta), and their iOS app is still in the works, but there is so much potential here. Craigslist integration has already been perfectly executed, however.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.