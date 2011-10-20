A Techstars Company Just Went National And Scored A Partnership with eBay

Caren Maio is the founder of Nestio.

Nestio, an online tool for apartment searches, has gone national.Founder Caren Maio announced the news during the season finale of Bloomberg’s Techstars last night. She also announced a new partnership with eBay Classifieds.

eBay Classifieds will now include a +Nestio button on its listing, so users can add apartments they like to an interactive, digital folder Nestio helps them build.

The +Nestio button is already on Curbed, Prime NYC and Naked Apartments.



Nestio raised $750,000 this summer and launched in May at Techstars Demo Day.

