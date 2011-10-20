A Techstars Company Just Went National And Scored A Partnership with eBay

Nestio, an online tool for apartment searches, has gone national.Founder Caren Maio announced the news during the season finale of Bloomberg’s Techstars last night. She also announced a new partnership with eBay Classifieds.
eBay Classifieds will now include a +Nestio button on its listing, so users can add apartments they like to an interactive, digital folder Nestio helps them build.
The +Nestio button is already on Curbed, Prime NYC and Naked Apartments.
Nestio raised $750,000 this summer and launched in May at Techstars Demo Day.
