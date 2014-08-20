Nest Is Partnering With A Smart Fan Company To Take The Internet Of Things To The Next Level

SenseME Carey Smith operates the smart fan.

Google’s Nest Labs just made a new addition to its smart home repertoire — smart fans.

On Tuesday morning, Nest announced it is collaborating with a company called Big Arse Fans, which sells ceiling fans that learn from their owners to adapt to their preferences.

Nest’s smart thermostat will work with Big Arse Fan’s SenseME fan, which senses motion and changes speeds to maintain the right conditions.

This collaboration will allegedly save consumers up to 30% on air conditioning costs, according to Big Arse Fans. Since the fan will cool the room down, Nest will be able to factor that into its settings when turning on and off the AC. SenseME’s app will suggest higher setpoints for the thermostat, and each degree you raise it will saves 5% on cooling costs.

“Our pairing with Nest brings real value by helping people reduce their air conditioning costs,” Big Arse Fans founder Carey Smith told Business Insider. “It’s the easiest energy diet possible, because you don’t even notice it happening. And that’s really the whole goal of the Internet of Things — making life simpler for smart home consumers.”

The fans will begin shipping next week, and the corresponding app will launch on iOS at first, with an Android app coming later this year.

Both Nest and Big Arse Fans are part of a an industry group called Thread that is trying to create one standard for how household devices communicate, streamlining the smart home and internet of things.

That small blue Nest thermometer on the left will communicate with the ceiling fan to automate the perfect temperature in your living room.

And then you can control it through your phone.

