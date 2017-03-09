Nest is working on at least 3 new smart home gadgets right now -- here's what we know

It’s been a long time coming.

Nest, the connected smart home company bought by Google’s parent company Alphabet in 2014, will expand on its range of smart home products with new and updated devices you can control from apps on your mobile devices, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Amazon The Nest smart thermostat.

Those new products include a home security alarm system with window and door sensors, a key fob for arming and disarming your alarm, and a smart doorbell with a camera.

The new products would allow Nest to have a more complete presence and ecosystem in smart homes instead of forcing users to mix devices from a variety of different companies.

As of today, Nest only offers a smart thermostat, outdoor and indoor monitoring cameras, and a smoke alarm, which is a comparatively limited range of devices. The three potential products listed above would offer a more complete smart home solution, especially in the ways of safety and security.

Gurman also noted that Nest will release updated models of some of its current lineup of devices, including a cheaper version of its thermostat next year. The updated thermostat could potentially change your home’s temperature according to your usage patterns. According to Gurman, it would also be cheaper than the current thermostat, which costs $US249; this new model will allegedly sell for under $US200.

Nest is also reportedly planning on releasing a range of sensors that would work with Nest’s thermostat to control the temperature of individual rooms rather than an entire home. Today, you’d have to get Nest thermostats for each room you want to climate-control individually.

Nest is also reportedly working on an updated model of Nest’s Indoor Cam monitoring camera that sends you notifications when it senses that a person has entered a room. According to Gurman, citing a person familiar with the matter, Nest will release the updated cameras this fall.

One of the new features that is apparently being discussed is the ability to identify specific individuals. Currently, Nest’s Indoor Cam can only tell when a person in general enters a room.

As accurate and well-connected Gurman is in the industry, the details above are nothing more than rumours at this point. Only Alphabet and Google itself can confirm its new products and features once it announces them.

Learn more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.