Nest's Learning Thermostat Could Be The Next Major Product To Hit Google's Play Store

Reports suggest that Google might begin selling Nest’s Learning Thermostat in its Play store, marking another major step toward home automation.

Android news blog Droid Life claims to have spotted the Nest smart thermostat on Google’s support page as being available in the US, UK and Canada branches of the Google Play store.

As is the case with most premature postings, Google has since pulled the product listing.

Here’s a screenshot (via Engadget) of what the page said while it was live:

Google acquired Nest Labs for $US3.2 billion in January, but we still haven’t seen how the company’s smart home devices could potentially integrate with Google’s own services.

The Nest Learning Thermostat might be Google’s next attempt to make a presence in your living room. After products such as the Nexus Q streaming media player and Google TV failed to take off, Google could be shying away from the entertainment route and pursuing smart home tech. Google typically only sells its own Nexus devices or smartphones running on the plain version of Android in its Play store.

Nest’s thermostat and Google Now already have one important operational principle in common: they’re both designed to learn more about you the more you use them. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see Google try to integrate Nest’s technology more deeply with its own services.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.