Nest insists that its webcams don't stay on all the time and spy on people

Business Insider Nest CEO Tony Fadell.

Google-owned hardware manufacturer Nest has been forced to deny a claim that its web-connected security cameras keep recording even when turned off, The Register reports.

Security researchers from ABI Research claimed that the Nest Cam keeps drawing current even when turned off. That, they said, was a sign that it carried on recording.

ABI Research warned that “even when a consumer thinks that he or she is successfully turning off this camera, the device is still running, which could potentially unleash a tidal wave of privacy concerns.”

But Nest has denied the claim that its cameras keep recording, and instead explained the current as necessary for the camera to spring to life when the customer needs it to.

Here’s the full statement provided by Nest to The Register:

When Nest Cam is turned off from the user interface, it does not fully power down, as we expect the camera to be turned on again at any point in time. With that said, when Nest Cam is turned off, it completely stops transmitting video to the cloud, meaning it no longer observes its surroundings.

