Nest CEO Tony Fadell On Pricing: We Would Love To Be Able To Lower Our Prices Over Time

Explore the future of media as it intersects with technology and changes everything from how we consume information to how we market, invest, socialize, work, live, and play at IGNITION: Future Of Digital. Reserve your seat now »

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> We had Tony Fadell, CEO of Nest, and former leader of the iPod group at Apple at our IGNITION conference. One question we had for Fadell was about pricing. Nest's new smoke and CO2 detector costs $US129, which is above the competition. We wanted to know if he want to maintain premium prices like Apple, or would he rather be able to eventually lower prices and sell it to a broader group of people. Watch his answer here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.