Our 23-Minute Interview With Tony Fadell, The Man Who Built The $US3.2 Billion Nest

Google just acquired Nest Labs for $US3.2 billion. We interviewed Tony Fadell just in November at our Ignition conference where he talked about the Nest products and innovation in the home. Fadell also discussed what type of products his team might work on next, his background, advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and his take on former employer Apple. Watch the full interview here. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser. Keep up with Business Insider Video on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

