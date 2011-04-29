Ness/Capone Lands At Relativity Media

Relativity Media has acquired the Grant Pierce Myers screenplay Ness/Capone, which landed on the 2010 Black List of Hollywood’s best unproduced screenplays.



While the movie will still centre on the Prohibition-Era due between lawman Elliot Ness and gangster Al Capone, Ness/Capone will offer a much different look at Elliot Ness, compared to how he was portrayed by Kevin Costner in The Untouchables. When Grant Pierce Myers looked back at Elliot Ness’ history, he discovered Ness was actually a publicity hound who personally took great pride whenever he won a victory over Al Capone. It is said that Elliot Ness would often parade confiscated booze trucks past Al Capone’s hotel, while personally calling the gangster to have him look outside. Elliot Ness is also said to be a womanizer in this new version.

Gianni Nunnari will produce for Hollywood Gang Productions alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Jason Felts and Rene M. Rigal.

It seems the mob genre is a hot one these days, with Fiore Films lining up Gotti: Three Generations, which has John Travolta, Lindsay Lohan, and Joe Pesci attached to star. The project takes a look at the entire Gotti crime family, which spans over several generations.

