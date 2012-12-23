Here's An App That Could Make Holiday Dinners With The Family Less Painful

Ah, the holidays—when you’re stuck figuring out a restaurant where your steak-loving father-in-law and your sister’s vegetarian boyfriend can eat together in peace.



We’ve been playing with Ness, an iPhone app that uses social data from services like Facebook and Foursquare to predict which restaurants you’ll like. But the company behind it, Ness Computing, just rolled out an update that makes it a lot more useful—just in time for some family togetherness.

The new feature, Taste Match, lets you look at a friend’s profile and see places you’d both enjoy.

The original intent, Ness CEO Corey Reese told us, was to let you look at a particular friend whose taste you appreciated to find ideas for restaurants to try. But the Taste Match feature also works well for finding places compatible with two different sets of tastes, he pointed out—like when you’re thrown together with your extended family member.

Here’s how the app’s new feature looks:

Photo: Ness Computing

If you’re looking to avoid a disastrous dinner, download Ness Dining Guide for iOS from the App Store >

