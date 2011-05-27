IDEA OF THE DAY: This Espresso Machine Also Makes Baby Milk

Photo: Espresso Facts

The idea: The Nespresso is an instant espresso machine manufactured by Nestle and sold in Switzerland. Now the company is manufacturing baby powder capsules so consumers can make baby milk with the machine as well.Whose idea: Nestle



Why it’s brilliant: This machine serves two purposes. And according to the Guardian, its BabyNes system creates milk “at precisely the right dosage and temperature, at the push of a button, in less than one minute.”

George Clooney even appears in Nestle’s ads:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.