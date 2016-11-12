People are selling Nintendo's new $60 console for ridiculous amounts of money

Nintendo’s mini nostalgia machine, the NES Classic Edition, is selling out everywhere and popping up on eBay for hundreds of dollars more than the retail price tag.

We’ve known that finding the new Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition would be tough. It’s a hot Christmas item after all, and Nintendo game consoles are notoriously in short supply.

The 30-games-in-one micro-console packs in some of your favourite childhood gaming memories for just $60 on store shelves. However, after it went on sale at midnight Friday, people who got in line early are already laughing their ways to the bank.

As reported by Polygon, people are hawking their NES Classic Editions on eBay for hundreds of dollars. They’re hovering around $200 on the low end and as high as $999, but the most someone has paid for one at the time of writing is $499.

Unless you’re a collector, it’s probably not the best idea to spend hundreds of dollars on an NES Classic. The game console is essentially a chip containing 30 old games housed inside a plastic shell. For the same amount of money as some of the eBay listings, you could get a solid aluminium fan-made console that can play every NES game, not just 30 of them. But it’s worth noting that at that price point, you could also buy a PS4 and Xbox One.

There’s no official word on whether or not Nintendo will ship more NES Classic Edition consoles or open the supply floodgates before it’s time for holiday shopping. Until we know more, though, it’s probably not worth spending more than $60 on an NES Classic Edition.

