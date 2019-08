Nintendo is back, and it’s in high demand. The new NES Classic Edition was released in stores on November 11, and it sold out everywhere in a matter of minutes. The system is incredibly tiny and comes with 30 games pre-installed. Here’s a look at what you’ll find inside the box, if you can find one.

