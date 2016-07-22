The commercial for Nintendo's new NES system will transport you back to 1985

The internet’s collective nostalgia nerve was pinched by Nintendo last week, as the company announced a new $60 version of its original Nintendo Entertainment System console. The NES Classic Edition will feature 30 built-in games, a recreation of the iconic rectangular controller and plenty of retro happiness for players young and old.

Now you can see the NES Classic Edition in action thanks to this exceptionally retro trailer. 1980s cyberspace grids, shredding guitar and the classic “Now you’re playing with power” slogan are in full force here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The NES Classic Edition comes out on November 11 for $60. To get a full rundown of its features, click here.

