Don't panic: Nintendo just promised to make more of its new $60 console before the holidays

Nintendo’s got a new video game console that costs just $60 and is adorably small.

Behold, the NES Classic Edition:

As you might already expect from the console’s price and delightful size, Nintendo fans everywhere are freaking out and buying it up in droves.

That’s understandable: It’s just $60, it’s got 30 classic NES games (from “Super Mario Bros.” through to “The Legend of Zelda”, and more more), and it’s a near-perfect replica of the first ever Nintendo game system (the Nintendo Entertainment System, or “NES).

Unfortunately, the system is selling out everywhere after going on sale Friday morning. Business Insider staffers managed to snag one only by lining up at a Manhattan GameStop location at 8 a.m., and we weren’t the first people in line. The location we went to only got 13 consoles in total!

This is what the line outside of Nintendo’s flagship Rockefeller Center store looked like just before the doors opened at 9 a.m. on Friday morning:

Ben Gilbert / Business Insider The line stretched far down the block, and people were still lining up as the doors opened. The first person in line got there at 7 a.m.

But here’s the thing: don’t panic.

Aside from the fact that, ya know, it’s just a luxury item, Nintendo’s gonna make more. And how do we know that?

Because Nintendo just said so:

There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. 2/3

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 11, 2016

It’s not clear exactly how this will work, or when new systems will arrive in stores, but more are coming.

Considering how much of an obvious holiday gift the console is at just $60, it seems a given that Nintendo will want to get more out to consumers as fast as humanly possible. In the meantime, we’d suggest calling around to your local retailers and keeping an eye on Amazon. You could also buy one for an insanely high price on eBay, but then isn’t that defeating the whole point of this thing? Indeed it is. Patience is your friend.

