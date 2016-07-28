The directors of 'Catfish' and 'Nerve' reveal how to make it in Hollywood without going to film school

Filmmakers Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman broke into the movie industry with their 2010 documentary “Catfish,” which was so bizarre and unsettling that many refused to believe was actually real. After directing two successful entries in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise, the filmmakers chose to adapt the young adult novel “Nerve” as their next project.

Joost and Schulman dropped by Business Insider to talk about their new movie, and to offer advice for aspiring filmmakers wondering what steps they should take towards achieving their dream.

“Nerve” opens in theatres today.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.