YACHT OF THE WEEK: An Elegant Superyacht Inspired By JP Morgan's Boat Is On Sale For $90 Million

Nero, a Chinese superyacht, has been made available for sale for $90 million (via Boat International).Nero’s designer wanted to emulate older superyachts such as those owned by J.P. Morgan. The resulting masterpiece is an exercise in classic design.



The expansive 295 foot length makes this one of the largest yachts on the market today.

With a hot tub, room for 12, and marble fixtures, Nero is sure to keep her passengers in the extreme comfort they have come to expect.

