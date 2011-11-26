YACHT OF THE WEEK: An Elegant Superyacht Inspired By JP Morgan's Boat Is On Sale For $90 Million

Travis Okulski
Yacht of the Week 11/23

Photo: via Boat International

Nero, a Chinese superyacht, has been made available for sale for $90 million (via Boat International).Nero’s designer wanted to emulate older superyachts such as those owned by J.P. Morgan. The resulting masterpiece is an exercise in classic design.

The expansive 295 foot length makes this one of the largest yachts on the market today.

With a hot tub, room for 12, and marble fixtures, Nero is sure to keep her passengers in the extreme comfort they have come to expect.

The teak upper deck and white furniture mean this yacht is prime for tanning.

Soft lighting makes the upper deck an ideal place any time of the day.

Even pictures of this deck in the daytime look relaxing.

The lower decks are furnished with the same understated elegance.

The owner went for classic designs instead of ostentatious opulence throughout.

Light coloured woods and blue furniture provide a soft hue and are very inviting.

With windows and tons of places to sit, the living area is a cozy place to settle down.

Nero does not lack any areas to get comfortable.

The large table and heavy chairs exude a stately demeanor.

Darker carpeting and lighter wood in this area creates a more serious tone.

Even the stairwell has a good bit of that old world charm the designer wanted.

The light colour scheme makes the master suite feel very open.

As you expect, the bathroom is replete with marble fixtures, a bath, and a shower.

Even the twin accommodations are exceedingly pleasant places to stay.

Prefer to watch movies on the water?

