Nerdwallet's new San Francisco office has a bar stocked with 80 different kinds of booze

Darren Hull A fitness class taking place at Nerdwallet HQ.

Nerdwallet, a consumer finance startup that produces content relating to personal banking and insurance, recently moved into new offices in San Francisco.

The office takes up the top two floors of a building on Market Street, situated in a quickly evolving part of the city.

The startup’s 130 employees — or “Nerds,” as they call themselves — certainly have some awesome amenities to make use of now.

Nerdwallet’s new office has free yoga and other fitness class, daily catered lunches, and even a bar fully stocked with booze.

