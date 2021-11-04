NerdWallet soars 91% in IPO debut, valuing the personal finance website at $2 billion

Tim Chen and Jake Gibson cofounded NerdWallet in 2009. LinkedIn

NerdWallet, the personal finance website founded in 2009, soared as much as 91% in its IPO trading debut on Thursday.

The company priced its IPO at $US18 ($AU24) per share, in the middle of its expected $US17 ($AU23)-$US19 ($AU26) per share range, giving it a $US1.2 ($AU2) billion valuation. But with Thursday’s surge, the company saw its valuation hit more than $US2 ($AU3) billion.

The company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NRDS.”

NerdWallet raised $US130 ($AU176).5 million from the share offering, having sold 7.25 million shares. The company recorded $US1.2 ($AU2) million in revenue in the first six months of 2021, representing year-over-year growth of 32%. And rare for most IPO companies, NerdWallet has been profitable in the past, generating $US5 ($AU7) million in net income in 2020.

But rising marketing costs caused NerdWallet to swing to a loss of $US27 ($AU36) million in the first six months of 2021 from income of $US3 ($AU4) million in the same time period last year.

“We’ve come a long way, but I believe we’re still in the early innings. We aim to become the most trusted name in personal finance,” co-founder and CEO Tim Chen wrote in a letter included in its S-1 filing. The company has 21 million monthly unique users.