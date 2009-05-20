Nerds Told To Cool It While Trying To Figure Out Smart Grid Standards

Before the smart grid really takes off, we need a set of standards in place for utilities and operators to work from.



It’s a minor but important detail, one that matters wonks and engineers. And it’s also one that can provoke serious debate. Or so it seems.

At a meeting today in Maryland between policy makers and engineers working on establishing those standards, guidelines were sent out for the participants not to get in pointless fights.

This is classic, we can totally picture geeky guys getting sidelined by pointless debates about god knows what. It fits every stereotype we could image a little too neatly.

Katie Fehrenbacher at Earth2Tech has the full scoop:

Avoid debates on topics that are not in the scope of this workshop

Document non-resolvable issues instead of belaboring them at the expense of the session agenda

Demonstrate professional courtesy by allowing people to speak without interruption

Be open to having your mind changed by new ideas and/or perspectives

Demonstrate the courage to recognise the shortcoming of your argument in the face of a compelling counterargument and withdraw your position promptly

Think out of the box and seek commonalities with others instead of obsessing on the differences

Focus on building consensus around the process of selecting standards rather than lobbying for your favourite standard using subjective reasoning or appeal to authority

Respect the national priority behind this initiative and exercise your civic duty to make it successful

Use systemic thinking in sizing overall benefits from the choices to be made (avoid myopic views)

