There's going to be a Broadway musical about Steve Jobs and Bill Gates

Philadelphia Theatre Company What the 2013 production of ‘Nerds’ looked like.

A musical on Broadway will feature none other than late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The show is called “Nerds,” and it promises to showcase the “most progressive technology seen on Broadway.” It will feature holograms and have an app that allows the audience interact with the performers. The audience will also be able to use the app to choose the show’s ending each night.

“Before Bill Gates and Steve Jobs were the undisputed titans of technology, they were NERDS,” reads the musical’s press release. “Join America’s favourite garage inventors on a hilarious musical journey from the floppy disc era to the iPhone phenomenon, and the epic competition in between, that would revolutionise modern culture as we know it.”

The musical was last performed by the Philadelphia Theatre Company in 2013. At the time, BroadwayWorld called the play “funny, smart, and irreverent.” The cast for the Broadway production has yet to be announced.

“Nerds” premieres April 21 at the Longacre Theatre in New York City’s theatre district.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.