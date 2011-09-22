Nerd Meet Watch: Click Timepieces Come In Circuit Boards

Computer nerds take notice, this might be the new watch for you. Newer timepiece brand Click offers two fun models called the DIP Switch and Turn Switch watches to satisfy the need you have to express yourself on your wrist. The idea of the watches is to capture the glory of early circuit boards from the 1980s. Still, these watches don’t look entirely unlike many circuit boards of today. Done well, these are a great way to positively geekify your day.



Click watches come in a squarish steel case that is engraved with a circuit board map motif and text (varies depending on the model). The watch cases are 42mm tall and 35mm wide (pretty medium sized watch). The pattern is nicely continued on the border around the negative LCD screen. colours for all the models include brushed or black IP coated cases, and colour trim in black, blue, green and red. Between the DIP Switch and Turn Switch models with all the colour options, there are a ton of Click watch variants available.

Read the rest of the article here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.