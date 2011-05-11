Scenes From Last Night's Google I/O Party

Every year at Google I/O, the company holds a big party.
But it’s a very Google kind of party, with lots of gadgets and quirky toys.
One attendee who’s been every year called it “a kind of nerd Las Vegas.” He meant it as a compliment.
There’s also always a big musical act to finish up the night.
This year it was alterna-rock legends Jane’s Addiction, which seems like a strange choice if you’re old enough to remember when they were a bunch of ill-behaved L.A. punks. But we all age. Some more gracefully than others.
How was it? We’ve got pictures…
The future is here: this is a prototype flying car from TerraFugia. It actually took flight in 2009. The company will begin selling them later this year.
This is what people did for fun before video games were invented. These pinball machines were loaned by the Pacific Pinball Museum.
Robots, pinball, and Jane's Addiction.
'Mountain Song' still sounds good 23 years later, even if Perry can't hit the high notes quite like he used to.
The lyrics to this song could be talking about the Internet, but it was written in the 1980s. It was halfway through this song that I wondered how Google chose this band. Do people still conduct a lot of searches for Jane's Addiction?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.