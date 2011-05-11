Scenes From Last Night's Google I/O Party

Every year at Google I/O, the company holds a big party.



But it’s a very Google kind of party, with lots of gadgets and quirky toys.

One attendee who’s been every year called it “a kind of nerd Las Vegas.” He meant it as a compliment.

There’s also always a big musical act to finish up the night.

This year it was alterna-rock legends Jane’s Addiction, which seems like a strange choice if you’re old enough to remember when they were a bunch of ill-behaved L.A. punks. But we all age. Some more gracefully than others.

How was it? We’ve got pictures…

