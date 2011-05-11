Scenes From Last Night's Google I/O Party

Matt Rosoff
taking pics at Google I/O party

Every year at Google I/O, the company holds a big party.

But it’s a very Google kind of party, with lots of gadgets and quirky toys.

One attendee who’s been every year called it “a kind of nerd Las Vegas.” He meant it as a compliment.

There’s also always a big musical act to finish up the night.

This year it was alterna-rock legends Jane’s Addiction, which seems like a strange choice if you’re old enough to remember when they were a bunch of ill-behaved L.A. punks. But we all age. Some more gracefully than others.

How was it? We’ve got pictures…

Every party should have a free sushi buffet right inside the entrance.

The future is here: this is a prototype flying car from TerraFugia. It actually took flight in 2009. The company will begin selling them later this year.

See more at TerraFugia.com.

This looks like some sort of futuristic motorcycle.

This is what people did for fun before video games were invented. These pinball machines were loaned by the Pacific Pinball Museum.

If you love pinball, check out the museum's Web site.

A spinning bicycle ride provided by Brooklyn art collective The Madagascar Institute.

Their motto: Fear Is Never Boring. This looked fun if you're not prone to motion sickness.

A bunch of tiny robots.

A hydraulic powered inflated elephant. Why? Because it's cool, that's why.

This guy was more interested in his free Galaxy Tab than the party.

Robots, pinball, and Jane's Addiction.

Jane's Addiction!

'Mountain Song' still sounds good 23 years later, even if Perry can't hit the high notes quite like he used to.

He also suggested that Google should form a new religion: The Googlites. He was joking. Maybe.

A small mosh pit broke out near the front.

The lyrics to this song could be talking about the Internet, but it was written in the 1980s. It was halfway through this song that I wondered how Google chose this band. Do people still conduct a lot of searches for Jane's Addiction?

But this is how most people watched the concert.

