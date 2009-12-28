Nephew Of Opposition Leader Is Killed, Critic Predicts Regime Collapse, As Iran Descends Into Chaos Again

While America was kvetching about new security restrictions, and what it would mean for holiday travel, Iran continued its descent into total public chaos for the second time this year.



The first time was in the aftermath of the disputed elections this summer.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the nephew of chief opposition leader Mir Hossain Moussavi has been killed.

The protests — which coincide with the Iranian festival Ashura (celebrating martyrdom) — brings new uncertainty to the regime. In a timely, must-read regime critic and Duke professor Ayatollah Mohsen Kadivar predicts the current system is toast — and that it’s only a matter of time.

Meanwhile, wrenching images and videos are flowing out of the country once again. The LA Times has culled several interesting videos.

Now see the footage >>

Helicopters Tear gas Fire on a bridge Police car on fire Government car on fire Protests, chants Street chanting, smoke Protesters raid a police station

