Check out some of the most outrageous designs for a new pedestrian bridge in London

Wandsworth Council invited developers and architects to submit ideas for a new bridge in London’s Battersea that will connect Nine Elms to Pimlico as part of a multi-million pound project.

The “NEP Bridge Competition” received submissions from 74 professional teams around the world. A shortlist will be announced in March after the first round of judging. The winner will get a budget of more than £26 million, if the bridge gets through planning.

