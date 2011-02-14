All You Need To Sell Homes In Australia Is A Lingerie Model (NSFW)

An Australian property firm filmed a lingerie model traipsing around a luxury apartment, while two realtors make raunchy jokes, in an ad that has not surprisingly gone viral.



Real estate agents Ian Adams and Adrian Jenkins basically admit this is a bubble market: “That whirring sound is probably your hard drive about to smoke, because on the Gold Coast property isn’t the only thing that’s going off.”

