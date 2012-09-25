This Ad Agency Will Physically Abuse Its Intern On A Live Video Stream

Someone at Philadelphia-based Neo-Pangea has seen the Saw series one too many times.



On October 11 and 12, the boutique agency will launch an interactive event called “Intern Abuser,” in which the members of the Internet will have the opportunity to watch themselves physically and mentally abuse an intern on a live stream feed.

Photo: LinkedIn Screengrab

You know it’s a great idea when Neo-Pangea owner, Brett Bagenstose, begins the press release with, “It’s not as evil as it sounds.”Then again, Bagenstose also calls himself the Baron of Pixels and uses this (right) as his LinkedIn user picture. So his judgement might be questionable.

While this is surely a harmless stunt, according to the shop: “Among the potential intern abuses are jabbing with a cartoon-like boxing glove (Sucker Punch) or foamed bat (Let’s Go Clubbing), a rapidly flickering strobe light (the Studio 54), a haze-inducing blast from a fog machine (Smoke Out), and a sudden and unexpected blast of air into the intern’s face (Pull My Finger). The switches are controlled by a web API and monitored via web cameras.”

The intern will also keep a diary of his abuse.

Check out more on the official Intern Abuser site. Neo-Pangea also set up a PayPal that allows abusers to contribute to the intern’s college fund.

It’s stuff like this that gives you warm and fuzzy feelings towards vanilla intern tasks, like when the young ‘uns at BBDO made trading cards with their faces on them to give to superiors.

Meet the soon-to-be abused intern (slash actor?) below:

