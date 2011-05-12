The Bizarre Story Of A California Neo-Nazi Shot Dead By His 10 Year Old Son

Jeff Hall holds a Neo Nazi flag near his home in Riverside, California

Photo: AP

In a bizarre turn of events, Jeff Hall, a regional leader of the National Socialist Movement, was shot dead last week by his 10-year-old son, according to The New York Times.The boy allegedly shot his father using a handgun as he lay on the couch at their home in Riverside, California. Charged as a juvenile with murder, the boy may plead insanity, his public defender said.



The police say the killing was intentional but have no motive as yet.

Hall exposed his son to NSM’s activities as he grew older, just hours before the murder giving him a leather belt with a silver insignia of the Nazi SS.

Reports suggest the boy was neglected and abused by his parents as they went through a divorce. He is said to have gone hungry often when he was younger.

The Guardian reports: “The child was removed from the home of his mother, Leticia Neal, as a two-year-old, along with two siblings and two step-siblings. Social workers had reported that the children were often filthy and hungry, left in a house with no electricity or gas with maggots crawling on dishes and curdled milk in the babies’ bottles.”

The NSM movement led by Jeff Schoep is based in Detroit and is reported to have over 400 members in 32 states. In 2009, the group adopted new black fatigue-like clothing with NSM insignia, according to the Anti Defamation League.

NSM’s website states that its core beliefs include “defending the rights of white people everywhere, preservation of our European culture and heritage, strengthening family values, economic self-sufficiency, and reform of illegal immigration policies, immediate withdrawal of our national military from an illegal Middle Eastern occupation and promotion of white separation.”

The NSM posted this video on their website in memory of Hall.

