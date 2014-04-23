4 GIFs Of Nene Destroying Joakim Noah In The Wizards-Bulls Series

Tony Manfred
Nene wizards bullsAP

The Washington Wizards have been the the surprise team of the first week of the NBA playoffs.

They won both games in Chicago to take a 2-0 series lead. It’s the first time since January that the league-best Bulls defence has given up 100 points in back-to-back games.

The biggest surprise: Nene is outplaying Joakim Noah.

In the same week that Noah won defensive player of the year, Nene — a notoriously inconsistent, injury-prone center — is averaging 20.5 points per game on 63% shooting against him.

Nene missed 29 games this year due to injury. His absence was a big reason why the Wiz slipped to the No. 5 seed in the East. But now that he’s back, Washington is a completely different team. You just don’t find many guys that can beat any defender, even the defensive player of the year, one-on-one in the post.

1. He pulled him away from the rim:

Nene jumpTNT

2. Spinning to the left hand, part one:

Nene joakim noahTNT

3. Spinning to the left hand, part two:

Nene spinTNT

4. The steal, and the finish:

Nene stealTNT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.