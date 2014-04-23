4 GIFs Of Nene Destroying Joakim Noah In The Wizards-Bulls Series

The Washington Wizards have been the the surprise team of the first week of the NBA playoffs.

They won both games in Chicago to take a 2-0 series lead. It’s the first time since January that the league-best Bulls defence has given up 100 points in back-to-back games.

The biggest surprise: Nene is outplaying Joakim Noah.

In the same week that Noah won defensive player of the year, Nene — a notoriously inconsistent, injury-prone center — is averaging 20.5 points per game on 63% shooting against him.

Nene missed 29 games this year due to injury. His absence was a big reason why the Wiz slipped to the No. 5 seed in the East. But now that he’s back, Washington is a completely different team. You just don’t find many guys that can beat any defender, even the defensive player of the year, one-on-one in the post.

1. He pulled him away from the rim:

2. Spinning to the left hand, part one:

3. Spinning to the left hand, part two:

4. The steal, and the finish:

