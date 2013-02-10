Watch Nemo Move Through New York City In This Stunning Time-Lapse Video

In the past 24 hours, Snowstorm Nemo has wreaked havoc on the Northeast.



It left behind nearly a foot of snow in New York City, canceled thousands of flights, left hundreds of thousands of people without power, and it ruined New York Fashion Week.

We watched Nemo from our offices in Flatiron, Manhattan, and the sudden changes from rain to snow to ice to clear blue skies were stunning.

See these changes for yourself and watch our 24 hour time-lapse video (sped up to 90 seconds) of Nemo sweeping through New York City:

Produced by William Wei

