One Prediction Says NYC Could See A Snowstorm For The History Books This Weekend

New York is bracing itself for a storm (“Nemo”) this weekend, and under one estimate, showed earlier today on NBC New York, things could be a little crazy.



According to one RPM computer model, New York could see over 38 inches of snow. That is considerably more than the most snowfall on record, 26.9 inches.

Before we go further, we must say one thing: DON’T PANIC.

As NYMag’s Daily Intel have pointed out, there are a number of wildly different predictions about the storm — most veering much lower in terms of snowfall.

The latest NBC New York report has a smaller estimate in the RPM model — 19.8 inches.

According to Accuweather, a history-making snowstorm will only be possible if two storms, one coming from the west and one coming from the south, merge.

“While this is a possibility, it would be difficult for a storm to do this without a blocking area of high pressure to the northeast,” Winter Weather Expert Rob Miller told Accuweather.

Generally, it seems to be one to keep an eye on, but right now even the experts have little idea what will happen, though most expect New England to see snow.

The WSJ’s Eric Holthaus points out that “the coming storm looks to be as close to a meteorologist’s worst nightmare as can be imagined,” though he adds that 30+ inches of snow in New York City would be “virtually impossible.”

