Neiman Marcus is closing 4 department stores and 17 off-price Last Call locations for good. See if your local store is on the list.

Neiman Marcus is permanently shuttering four of its department stores, as well as 17 off-price Neiman Marcus Last Call locations, according to court documents filed Thursday.

The company was one of the first major retailers to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“These store closures will help ensure the continued long-term success of our business and underscores our unrelenting focus on providing unparalleled luxury experiences and engagement,” a Neiman Marcus Group spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider.

Here’s the full list of closures.

The luxury department store company is shuttering four locations, as well as 17 of its off-price Neiman Marcus Last Call stores, according to court documents filed Thursday. Among them is the Hudson Yards location in New York City, which opened just over a year ago to significant fanfare as part of the much-anticipated high-end mall development on Manhattan’s west side.

“As part of our Chapter 11 proceedings, we provided to the court a list of Neiman Marcus stores that we will close,” a Neiman Marcus Group spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “These store closures will help ensure the continued long-term success of our business and underscores our unrelenting focus on providing unparalleled luxury experiences and engagement.”

Neiman Marcus was one of the first major retailers to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted temporary store closures and contributed to plummeting sales. In a statement in May, CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said part of the decision was due to the “inexorable pressure” of the outbreak.

“Prior to COVID-19, Neiman Marcus Group was making solid progress on our journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth,” Raemdonck said at the time. “We have grown our unrivalled luxury customer base, expanded our industry-leading customer relationships, achieved higher omni-channel penetration, and made meaningful strides in our transformation to become the preeminent luxury customer platform.”

New York

The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY

Florida

The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, 2442 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL

151 Worth Ave, Palm Beach, FL

Washington

The Shops at the Bravern, 11111 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA

Neiman Marcus Last Call closures

California

600 Ventura Blvd, #1350, Camarillo, CA

1230 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas, CA

Texas

4115 Capital of Texas, Hwy. S., Austin, TX

5550 Lover’s Lane, Suite #147, Dallas, TX

2315 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX

5000 Katy Mills Circle, Suite #321, Katy, TX

1601 Preston Road, Suite A0A, Plano, TX

Florida

10801 Corkscrew Road, Suite 50, Estero, FL

11401 N.W. 12th Street, #D100, Miami, FL

Georgia

5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite #235, Lawrenceville, GA

Illinois

5220 Fashion Outlet Way, Suite #2085, Rosemont, IL

Louisiana

500 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans, LA

Maryland

1601-B Rockville Pike, Suite #210, Rockville, MD

Nevada

875 South Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV

New Jersey

500 Bergen Town Centre, Suite #A-8, Paramus, NJ

New York

210 Joralemon Street, Retail Space B, Brooklyn, NY

201 The Arches Circle, Deer Park, NY

