Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Finally Reveals That He's Long DuPont

Activist investor Nelson Peltz, who runs Trian Fund Management, filed his 13F with the SEC.

During the second quarter ended June 30, Trian snapped up a large stake in Du Pont E I De Nemours & Co. The fund owned 5,778,403 shares in the second quarter, the filing shows.

Back in July at the Delivering Alpha conference, CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin asked him if he had a stake in Du Pont.

Peltz wouldn’t answer him though.

“You think DuPont. You think paint,” he said at the conference.

Other new positions in Trian’s portfolio include Sotheby’s and GNC Holdings.

Trian also owns Wendys, Tiffany, Family Dollar Stores, Legg Mason, State Street, Ingersoll-Rand, Lazard, Mondelez and PepsiCo.

He closed his Heinz position.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.