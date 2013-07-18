LIVE: Andrew Ross Sorkin Tried Asking Activist Investor Nelson Peltz About DuPont And He Didn't Want To Talk About It

Activist investor Nelson Peltz, the CEO/founding partner Trian Fund Management, is speaking at the CNBC/Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha.



Peltz said he would talk about Pepsi and Mondelez during the panel.

Andrew Ross Sorkin tried asking him about DuPont.

Sorkin says sources say he has a big stake in the company.

Peltz wouldn’t answer Sorkin, but responded with “You think DuPont. You think paint.”

