Nelson Mandela Awarded @NelsonMandela, Tweets Wrong Date By 31 Years

The Centre of Memory, Nelson Mandela‘s foundation, successfully won the rights to @NelsonMandela from @RichMillington who happily handed them over, claiming “I forgot I had it.”



The organisation started tweeting on behalf of the South African legend — at least we assume it was an employee, not Mandela himself. It is great that they want to have an Internet presence to keep the news flowing out of South Africa.

One of the ways they intend to use the Twitter account is to post #KeyDates, big moments in the Mandela’s history such as “18 April 1997 Nelson Mandela addresses the Council of Traditional Leaders” or “18 April 1986 Nelson Mandela watches the film ‘Missing’ in Pollsmoor Prison.” The plan is a neat idea, designed to spread knowledge about the trials and tribulations of modern South Africa’s first president.

Only one small problem: You have to get the dates correct.

A tweet seven hours ago reads “#KeyDates 19 April 1962 Nelson Mandela speaks at the funeral of Martin Chris Hani, http://tinyurl.com/433vat2.” One from six hours ago reads “#KeyDates 19 April 1993 (Correction) Nelson Mandela speaks at the funeral of Martin Chris Hani, http://tinyurl.com/433vat2.”

Close, but not quite. Since the goal is knowledge, read a transcript of the speech here.

