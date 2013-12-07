17 Unforgettable Moments From Nelson Mandela's Life

Nelson Mandela, who died this week at the age of 95, was one of the most influential people of the 20th century.

In a century that saw both institutionalized racism at its worst and unprecedented progress through the civil rights movement, the man who led South Africa out of apartheid was a central figure.

Below are some of his most memorable moments:

AP Nelson Mandela, and his wife, Winnie, walk out of the Victor Verster prison near Cape Town upon his release in 1990. Mandela was incarcerated for 27 years for revolutionary activities.

Howard Burditt/Reuters Two weeks later, Mandela is embraced by Palestine Liberation Organisation leader Yasser Arafat as he arrives at Lusaka airport.

David Longstreath/AP Mandela is the first recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Freedom Award in 1990. He is handed the award by King’s widow, Coretta Scott King.

Reuters Mandela is all smiles as he is greeted by tens of thousands of people in Harlem, New York’s famous black district, during the second day of his U.S. tour. Mandela told reporters ‘I am feeling on top of the world’ in late June of 1990.

Juda Ngwenya/Reuters Supporters of the African National Congress toast with Mandela after he is awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

Reuters Mandela salutes his supporters, April 16, during his 1994 election campaign.

Reuters One month later Mandela swears in as South Africa’s President from behind thick bulletproof glass.

Reuters South African President Nelson Mandela celebrates when South Africa wins the Rugby World Cup in June 1995.

Patrick de Noirmont/Reuters Mandela guides Pope John Paul II after they met at Johannesburg International Airport in 1995. This is the pope’s first official visit to the country.

Sasa Kralj/AP In this 1996 photo, the Dalai Lama, walks hand-in-hand with Mandela.

Sasa Kralj/AP Mandela ushers Princess Diana during her visit in Cape Town. Princess Diana met Mandela to discuss the threat of AIDS in South Africa in 1997.

Reuters This photo from 1998 shows former President Bill Clinton sitting in the jail cell where Mandela was incarcerated for 27 years.

Reuters Mandela casts his ballot at a polling station in Johannesburg in 1999.

Shaun Best/Reuters Mandela dances to choir music beside Canadian Prime Minister Chretien during a ceremony to make Mandela an honorary Canadian citizen in 2001. Mandela is the second foreigner to receive the distinction.

Denis Farrell/AP Mandela laughs while celebrating his 89th birthday with children at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund in 2007. For Mandela’s 91st birthday, his charity organisation opened the world’s fifth hospital devoted to children.

Dominic Lipinski/AP Britain’s Queen Elizabeth meets with Mandela at Buckingham Palace in 2008 a month before his 90th birthday.

SABC TV/AP South African President Zuma, sits with the ailing anti-apartheid icon Mandela in April of 2013 one month after Mandela was released from the hospital. Zuma said he found Mandela ‘in good shape and in good spirits.’

