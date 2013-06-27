Report: Nelson Mandela Is On Life Support

Nelson Mandela’s condition has worsened over the last couple of days, and he is now reportedly on life support, according to CBS News.



The 94-year-old former South African President has been in the hospital since June 8, and been in “critical” condition since Sunday.

CNN cited an unnamed “official who had been briefed in detail on his condition” as saying he was on life support, but government spokesman Mac Maharaj would not comment, citing doctor-patient confidentiality.

CBS has more:

Family members were observed inspecting a burial site in the area and CBS sources told Patta the meeting was called to resolve a bitter family feud over the removal of graves of other relatives from the site by Mandela’s grandson.

South Africans were torn on Wednesday between the desire not to lose a critically ill Nelson Mandela, who defined the aspirations of so many of his compatriots, and resignation that the beloved former prisoner and president is approaching the end of his life.

Many supporters have gathered outside his hospital or his home in Pretoria.

“We came because we care about Mandela being sick, and we wish we could put a stop to it, like snap our fingers,” Matthew Rusznyah, 9, told CBS. “But we can’t. It’s how life works.”

