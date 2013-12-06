Nelson Mandela Is Trending Right Across The Globe

Nelson Mandela is trending across the world, after the 95-year-old former South African president passed away overnight.

It is rare that one topic can capture the attention of so many across the globe.

Hashtags mourning the rights champions’ death are everywhere, from North America to Europe, as well as the Middle East and Asia.

Via trendmap.com

The only place it is not trending is China, because they banned Twitter.

