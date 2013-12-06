Nelson Mandela has died.

South African President Jacob Zuma made an announcement saying “our nation has lost its greatest son”.

The first black president of South Africa, who had spent 27-years in prison, will be given a state funeral.

The 95-year-old had been ill for some time.

He died peacefully surrounded by his family at his Johannesburg home.

