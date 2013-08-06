Disgraced MLB Player Comes Up With The Lamest Excuse Ever For Using PEDs

Texas Rangers outfielder

Nelson Cruz was suspended 50 games todayfor violating MLB’s joint drug policy.

In the aftermath of the news, he released a statement that contained perhaps the lamest excuse a pro athlete has ever used for why he took steroids.

According to Cruz, he lost 40 pounds in the months before the 2012 season because of an undiagnosed stomach infection, and made “an error in judgement” (i.e. took substances that ultimately got him suspended by MLB).

Says Cruz:

By the time I was properly diagnosed and treated, I had lost 40 pounds. Just weeks before I was to report to spring training in 2012, I was unsure whether I would be physically able to play. Faced with this situation, I made an error in judgment that I deeply regret, and I accept full responsibility for that error. I should have handled the situation differently, and my illness was no excuse.

Cruz claims he first contracted helicobacter pylori — a gastrointestional disease — in November of 2011. It went undiagnosed for a month, resulting in the weight loss, he says. He was worried he wouldn’t be able to play come spring.

We aren’t medical professionals and certainly don’t want to to disparage people who are afflicted with undiagnosed GI diseases …. but come on.

You can’t say you took steroids because you had a stomach infection. Not allowed.

Baseball people are laughing at him over this:

One source on Nelson Cruz’s GI-disorder-excuse for using PEDs: “Yeah, I’m sure it was just a one-time tummy ache.” Excuses until the end.

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 5, 2013

