Eagles receiver invites hero fan to game after he called out the player for his miscues on the local news

@SteveLindsayCBS / Twitter Nelson Agholor had nothing but love for Hakim Laws, who criticised the Eagles wide receiver for his drops while speaking with a local news reporter.

Philadelphian Hakim Laws became a hero to Philadelphia Eagles fans across the country on Monday.

Laws, a former firefighter, happened upon the scene of an active fire and sprung to action, catching children who were dropped from a window to escape the building.

Speaking with CBS 3 about the scene, Laws took a shot at Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who has had some critical drops for the team so far this year.

Agholor responded with grace, reaching out on Twitter to invite Laws and his family to an upcoming game.

After an overnight fire at an apartment building in West Philadelphia, Laws told CBS 3 that he had been walking by the scene and ran over to help first responders who were rescuing those inside the building. A former firefighter, Laws said he was catching children who were being dropped from the window above, before getting a shot in a beleaguered Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids was in there, things like that. So I ran to the back door to see if it was open and it was. I ran upstairs, and I was greeted with smoke. I ran back downstairs. By that time the ladder truck was pulling up,” said Laws.

“My man just started throwing babies out the window and we was catching them, unlike Agholor, and his mishaps.”

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

Laws was an immediate hit with Philadelphia fandom, not just for his heroic act, but for feeling the need to remind the world of Agholor’s recent struggles.

In the Eagles’ Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Agholor let the game-winning touchdown pass slip right through his hands. Then on Sunday, hours before Laws’ comments, Agholor again had a few painful drops that proved critical as the Eagles lost to the Detroit Lions at home.

Despite his criticism, Agholor had nothing but love for Laws, and in a tweet, invited him and his family to come to an upcoming home game as his guests.

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

While Agholor’s big drops have come at poor moments for the Eagles, he’s been productive thus far for the team, stepping up with 18 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns on the year after injuries took DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey out for the past two games.

Should the Eagles injury woes continue, fans might not scoff at the idea of having Laws and his sure hands in for a tryout.

