Rapper Nelly Is Releasing A New Album, Starring In A Film With Sylvester Stallone, And Opening A School

Nelly is a Grammy award winning musician, who’s performed at the Super Bowl halftime show (twice!). He’s also an actor with supporting roles in hit TV show CSI: NY and in the 2005 film The Longest Yard.



Oh, and he’s also a minority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats.

Clearly, Nelly is a guy who can do it all. So, what has he been up to lately?

For starters, Nelly’s been working on his new album “M.O.”, which is set to drop at the end of this summer, and he just wrapped up shooting a film with Sylvester Stallone.

And he’s also opening a school.

Nelly tells us about his recent endeavours, whether he’s on Team iPhone or Team Android, and he gives us some life advice below:



Produced by William Wei

