Nelly apologizes for posting a video of himself receiving oral sex on his Instagram story and says it was ‘never meant to go public’

Nelly apologized on Wednesday for posting a video of himself receiving oral sex on Instagram.

The video was only up for a short period of time and his representatives told TMZ they are looking into what happened.

“This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public,” Nelly told TMZ.

Nelly has apologized for posting a video of himself receiving oral sex on his Instagram story.

The video was reportedly posted to his account Tuesday and only stayed live for a brief period of time, TMZ reported.

The rapper said in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday that the video “was never meant to go public” and that he has apologized to the woman in the video.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” he told TMZ. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Representatives for Nelly told TMZ that they’re investigating a breach and are worried more personal information could end up online.

Nelly’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.