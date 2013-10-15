A Russian Oligarch Bought A $US95,000 Truffle

foursquare Nello Balan

Nello Balan, owner of Nello, an Upper East Side restaurant (and favoured Wall Street eatery), has sold a 4 pound, $US95,000 white truffle to Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin,

according to the New York Post.

It may be the largest white truffle ever sold.

Bloomberg estimates Potanin’s net worth at around $US13.5 billion. He is one of Russia’s super rich businessmen known as an “oligarchs” that control vast amounts of Russia’s natural resources.

Potanin’s wealth comes from nickel — he owns 30.4 per cent owner of Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of the commodity.

Potanin spends most of his time in Moscow, so it’s likely that the truffle won’t be in NYC for long. Given how serious the truffle bubble is getting in this town, though, that could be a good for all of us.

