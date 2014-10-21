People Are Going Crazy Over Bob Diamond's Daughter's Stunning Wedding Photos

Former Barclays chief Bob Diamond’s daughter got married this weekend in the south of France in a picture-perfect ceremony fit for a princess.
Nell Diamond, a former Deutsche Bank analyst who now works for Louis Vuitton, was married to Ted Wasserman, a managing director at Deutsche Bank and Head of Equity Derivatives Flow Sales.
The photos on Instagram posted under the hashtag #nellandteddy are absolutely breathtaking. Bob Diamond Tweeted for the first time and included the hashtag and a photo of him and his daughter preparing to walk down the aisle. Even a few people who’ve never heard of Nell Diamond are raving about the photos.
Put #nellandteddy into Instagram and look these pictures of their wedding, I have no clue who they are but that it cool asf
— maddy (@MathewsMadalyn) October 19, 2014
That #nellandteddy hashtag on Instagram is a killer
