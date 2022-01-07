YouTube stars were kicked off a Caribbean cruise after a single night for wreaking havoc with lewd pranks, according to their latest video

The NELK Boys were told to disembark the ship after just 20 hours. Buena Vista Images/Getty

YouTube collective NELK Boys were ordered to disembark a cruise ship after a day on board.

In a video documenting the events, they appear to make lewd comments and pull pranks.

In the video, they said their intention was to “fuck with some people” and get kicked off the cruise.

A group of YouTubers from the Canadian content collective NELK Boys were removed from a four-night Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas after just one night on the ship, according to their latest YouTube video.

The 25-minute video was posted Tuesday and has been viewed over 3 million times at the time of writing. It is titled “We Got Kicked Off a Cruise!” and includes footage that purportedly shows the group asking staff crude questions and heckling a show, among other disruptive incidents, with the apparent intention of being removed from the cruise.

Representatives for the NELK Boys did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“We’re the only people to book a five-day cruise with the intention of getting kicked off. We were there for one day,” said NELK member Stephen Deleonardis in the video.

While waiting to board the ship — which, according to logos visible in the video, appears to be operated by Celebrity Cruises — in Miami, the video shows NELK cofounder Kyle Forgeard asking a staff member if there are drugs in the water. When contacted by Insider, Celebrity Cruises declined to comment on the contents of the footage.

Later in the video, Deleonardis was filmed asking a person who appeared to be a member of housekeeping staff providing hot towels whether they were “jizz rags,” and went on to ask someone else who appeared to be a staff member whether they could book “tuggies,” a slang term for masturbation. At a later point, the group can be seen taking lewd photos by a Christmas tree.

During another scene, a woman can be seen in the background asking someone to help because “they’re not turning their cameras off.” The group then appears to be approached by a staff member who tells them the woman felt “insulted” by their behavior.

The video later shows the group attending an event featuring a speech from the captain and a comedy show, during which NELK member Salim Sirur can be seen heckling, while other passengers tell him to “shut the hell up.” The footage then appears to show security guards removing him from the room to applause from fellow guests.

A woman who identified herself as the cruise ship’s security supervisor was then filmed telling Sirur and Forgeard she was wearing a body camera and she would share the footage with law enforcement.

“Whatever you’re doing, your behavior is not allowed on board,” she can be heard saying, before warning them they may have to leave the ship if they continue.

The following day, Sirur and Forgeard were filmed being asked to meet with the hotel director. They were asked not to film, but appeared to capture audio of them being reprimanded for using coarse language and disturbing guests.

According to on-screen text shown during NELK’s video, the group was “advised to disembark” the ship within the next 15 minutes. Elsewhere in the video, Forgeard said the goal of the trip was to “fuck with some people.”

“This is an older crowd, this whole cruise. So, we’re going to really try to take advantage of the pranks and fuck with some people. Just troll them and shit,” Forgeard said.

The NELK Boys have been posting YouTube videos since 2010 and now have 7.17 million subscribers and a combined total of over 1.1 billion views. Their videos typically show them pulling pranks on members of the public, and feature crude humor.

In September 2020, the channel was demonetized by YouTube after the members encouraged fans to flout COVID-19 guidelines by promoting a party at Illinois State University, The New York Times reported. Footage posted on Forgeard’s Instagram story at the time showed that a large gathering took place.

“We suspended the NELK channel from the Partner Program because they encouraged large numbers of people to disregard social distancing guidelines, creating a large public health risk,” YouTube wrote on Twitter.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider’s Digital Culture team here.