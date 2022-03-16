An influencer called out Jimmy Kimmel for labeling his collective a ‘small group of YouTubers’ after they interviewed Donald Trump

The Nelk Boys podcast episode with Donald Trump received 3.8 million views before it was taken down by YouTube. The Nelk Boys via Twitter and Randy Holmes/Getty Images

The Nelk Boys are a group of YouTubers who recently filmed a podcast episode with Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel joked about the interview on his show, calling the boys a “small group of YouTubers.”

A member of the Nelk Boys responded, telling Kimmel to “pack it in and let the big dogs take over.”

A member of YouTube collective the Nelk Boys called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about a podcast episode in which they interviewed Donald Trump, labeling the TV host “washed up and irrelevant.”

Co-founder of the Nelk Boys Kyle Forgeard, 27, posted a clip from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on his Instagram account, where the presenter can be heard calling the Nelk Boys a “small group of YouTubers.”

The Nelk Boys are a YouTube collective with 7 million subscribers, known mostly for their prank videos. On March 9, they posted an episode of their podcast, called “Full Send,” where they spoke to the former president about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump also repeatedly made the unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. The video received over 3.8 million views, but two days later, YouTube removed it for violating the platform’s misnformation policy.

In a March 14 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the host said the former president has been “doing the rounds. He was on a podcast hosted by, and this is really something, a small group of YouTubers known as the Nelk Boys.”

He described the Nelk Boys as wearing “sweatshirts and shorts” in their podcast while Trump answered the “dopiest questions” about the war.

Kimmel said, “One of the great things about Trump is it doesn’t matter who’s interviewing him. It can be George Stephanopoulos or three doofuses who brought a 12-pack of hard seltzer along with them. He’s gonna answer the same way.”

Forgeard wrote on Instagram on March 15, “This ‘small group of youtubers’ has way more viewers than you buddy. Kimmel used to be way funnier but now is just washed up and irrelevant.”

He added, “Late night is where comedians go to die. Pack it in and let the big dogs takeover pal.”

A post shared by Kyle Forgeard (@kyle)

In May 2021, Deadline reported that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was the second most-watched American late-night TV show, after “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” with an average of 359,000 viewers per show. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” YouTube channel has 18.4 million subscribers.

The Nelk Boys have been involved in multiple controversies over the past few years. Their YouTube channel was demonetized in 2020 after they encouraged fans to break COVID-19 social distancing and lockdown rules, and they were kicked off a cruise in January for heckling and disrupting staff.

In April 2021, the Nelk Boys Twitter account revealed that Forgeard, who has 1.2 million Instagram followers, was arrested in Dallas, Texas. According to Dexerto, the arrest was a result of a prank during which he was accused of impersonating a security officer. In June 2021, TMZ reported that the charges against him had been dropped.

Neither representatives for the Nelk Boys nor “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider’s Digital Culture team here.